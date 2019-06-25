Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
City crews paint over artwork on street in Knob Hill Arts District

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some local Colorado Springs artists are upset that one of their creations has been painted over.

Members of the Knob Hill Arts District painted rainbow stripes in the crosswalk at Platte and Platte Place in the Springs. The group asked for permission but hadn’t heard back from the city and so Tuesday morning they went ahead with the plan.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, crews were out painting the crosswalk white again.

”We all figured that maybe this would happen, that maybe the city would say ok, we’re gonna paint over it, but man, they were here in a heartbeat,” said gallery/studio owner, Paes 164.

The group wanted to paint the road before the end of pride month. They said they’ll keep trying to get permission and keep working to make the area better.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
