CDOT offers behind the scenes look at “Gap” construction

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Tuesday, CDOT filled a Bustang bus for a behind the scenes look at construction on the “Gap” project.

Project engineers pointed out highlight and plans in for the current phase of work. One particular feature that stands out in the new corridor will be underpasses for wildlife crossings. Officials say these are needed because 10 percent of accidents in the gap involve wildlife.

”The properties that have been dedicated really to keep this area open is why the wildlife is here, so you can see, that’s what makes this area, it’s kind of nice. You can see all the open space here,” said Project Director, Paul Neiman.

In addition to those improvements, a third lane will be added for each direction in the gap. These lanes will be toll lanes.

The project is on track to be done in two years.