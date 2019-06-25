Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS – According to one auto insurer, Colorado Springs is home to some of the best drivers in the United States.

Trust us, we were a little surprised too.

Allstate ranked the Springs 13th in the country for safe driving, which was calculated by the average length of time between claims and the number of hard-braking incidents recorded on Allstate’s Drivewise app.

According to Allstate, policyholders in Colorado Springs normally go 12.01 years between claims for crashes. The newest ranking is an improvement from Allstate’s 2018 ranking of 20th.

Just one other Colorado city beat Colorado Springs in the ranking, and it was Fort Collins, which came in seventh. Fort Collins ranked higher in average years between claims (12.60) and lower in the number of hard-braking events (18.7)

For comparison, Denver ranked 83rd on the list, Thornton came in at 30th, Lakewood ranked 39th and Aurora ranked 92nd. Allstate did not provide rankings for Pueblo.

The top-ranked city for safest driving was Brownsville, Texas, which averaged 14.95 years between claims. The entire top ten is listed below:

Brownsville Texas 14.95 average years between claims Boise Idaho 13.65 average years between claims Huntsville Alabama 13.39 average years between claims Kansas City Kansas 13.21 average years between claims Laredo Texas 13.02 average years between claims Olathe Kansas 12.66 average years between claims Fort Collins Colorado 12.60 average years between claims Overland Park Kansas 12.44 average years between claims McAllen Texas 12.42 average years between claims Cape Coral Florida 12.24 average years between claims

Washington D.C. and Baltimore were home to the worst drivers in Allstate’s rankings, coming in at 199 and 200 respectively.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.