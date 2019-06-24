Two men arrested after flashing gun at commuters in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Monday morning at approximately 8 a.m., CSPD officers responded to the area of Colorado Ave. and Wahsatch Ave.

The officers were responding to reports of two men who were flashing a gun at passing cars, according to CSPD.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy was flagged down by a citizen as he passed through the area and was the first to make contact with the two men. CSPD officers arrived a short time later and assisted with taking the men into custody.

CSPD said that no one was shot or injured, but their investigation revealed the two men pointed the gun at numerous people who had driven past them, as well as the responding Sheriff’s Deputy.

CSPD has identified the two men as 18-year-old Jason Rios and 20-year-old Jacob Collins.