Railroad repairs are underway in Fountain, here’s your detour

FOUNTAIN – Drivers in Fountain will have one less place to cross railroad track for a couple of weeks.

BNSF Railway began the process of removing tracking Monday on Main Street. The repairs were originally supposed to be completed in March but were delayed.

Some locals, they are not bothered by the work.

“In the long run I say no because at least it will be fixed and be a lot smoother and easier on our vehicles,” said Zachery Selvage.

Drivers will be detoured to the Fontaine Boulevard crossing, which was replaced earlier this year.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
