Pueblo Police seeking public’s help in identifying homicide suspect

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect connected to a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at Bessemer Park.

Officers responded to the park around 9:15 Sunday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

That man has now been identified as 37-year-old Floyd Robinson.

According to Pueblo Police, the shooting suspect is described as a male with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting and left the scene in a silver two-door car that was driven by another unknown person.

No further information has been provided about the suspect.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to call Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320 – 6037. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542 – STOP.