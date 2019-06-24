Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

PUEBLO – Monday night, the Pueblo City Council voted to approve a three-and-a-half year contract with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to runt the Pueblo Animal Shelter.

If you recall, Paws for Life’s contract to run the shelter was scrapped earlier this year after a state investigation revealed deplorable conditions.

HSPPR, which had run the shelter since 2002, will now be back in charge and with stricter accountability.

“It will definitely stabilize it moving forward. We know that HSPPR can do the job and we’re very much looking forward to the collaboration and working with them to ensure that the animal community is in good shape,” said …

A vote by Pueblo County Commissioners tomorrow morning will finalize the deal.

HSPPR will receive more than $2 million annually to run the shelter.