Parking limited at Garden of the Gods this week

COLORADO SPRINGS – Parking will be tight for what will likely be large crowds at Garden of the Gods this week.

Construction crews are installing a water line for the new bathrooms that are being built at the head of Garden Trail. As a result, the Central Garden Area parking lot will be closed through Friday.

Visitors to the park Monday said parking was hard to find.

“Nuts! (HaHa) Yeah, not good. Now where are we going to park,” said park visitor Ginger Haney.

City Communications is encouraging people to use the free shuttles running from 30th Street and Gateway Rd.

The new bathroom facility is scheduled to be done in August.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
News5 Investigates

Covering Colorado

Covering Colorado

