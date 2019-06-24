Neighbors concerned about construction at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS – Concerns from neighbors have Colorado Springs City Council asking questions about the new dam and retention pond at Garden of the Gods.

The on-going flood mitigation work is needed because of the Waldo Canyon Fire. The questions are mostly about why it’s so large and whether it will destroy the natural landscape.

Project leaders say they’ve spent years trying to strike a balance between safety measures and preserving the park.

“I and the design team have been very aware that we have to come out of the project with a successful project that is restored and doesn’t detract from what’s there now,” said engineer, Mike Chaves.

The project takes close to 150 home in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood out of flood plain designation.