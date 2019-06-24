Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing

Photo of Krystal Kenney (CSPD)

CRIPPLE CREEK – The Idaho nurse who reached a plea agreement to cooperate in the investigation into Kelsey Berreth murder case is set to appear in court Monday.

Krystal Kenney is set to appear in court at 11 a.m. for a review hearing.

According to testimony from detectives, Kenney told investigators that she helped Patrick Frazee clean up the scene of the murder at Berreth’s townhome in Woodland Park. She also told investigators that she took Berreth’s phone and destroyed it.

She also told investigators that Frazee attempted to have her kill Berreth on three separate occasions.

Kenney pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of tampering with physical evidence. As part of her plea agreement, Kenney is not allowed to speak to the media and will be required to cooperate in all related cases to Berreth’s murder.

A possible sentence ranges anywhere from probation to 18 months in prison. If the judge decides there was an aggravating factor in the case, sentencing guidelines extend to a possible sentence of 3 years in prison.

In the Frazee case, a judge ruled earlier this month that consumptive testing can begin on a piece of tooth recovered at the Frazee property. Kenney had previously told investigators that Frazee burned Berreth’s body at his family’s property.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
