Driver charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash into motorcyclist in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The driver of a pickup that pulled into the path of two motorcyclists late Friday night is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

Police arrested 55-year-old Gregory Sundgaard for driving under the influence immediately after the crash. The updated charge was announced late Monday.

The rider, 29-year-old Nathaniel Thomas of Colorado Springs, was with a friend heading north of Voyager Parkway when the truck pulled into their path, according to police.

The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene while the second was not injured. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Thomas’ death is the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs for 2019.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd
Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5.
