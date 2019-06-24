Missing at-risk adult located

UPDATE: CSPD said that thanks to the public’s assistance, Ms. Dorothy Parker was located.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, at-risk adult.

According to CSPD, Dorothy Parker was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of N. Carefree Circle.

Parker was wearing a white/light tan jacket with pink trim and dark pants and shoes. She is described as 5’0″ tall, weighing 143 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact CSPD at (719) 444 – 7000.