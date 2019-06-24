Colorado logging, controlled burning project advances

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given preliminary approval for a logging and controlled burning project that aims to reduce wildfire risks and improve habitat in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reported Monday that the agency’s County Line Project calls for logging on nearly 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) and for controlled burns on about 21 square miles (55 square kilometers) in an area southwest of Glenwood Springs.

The project also includes building a parking area on a Forest Service road near the Sunlight Mountain Resort ski area.

The Forest Service’s draft decision triggers a 45-day objection window for those who submitted comments on the project last year.

