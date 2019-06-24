CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning ahead of a project to resurface one of Colorado’s busiest roads.

CDOT is set to begin the project, which will repave all lanes of the highway and rehabilitate bridges in a stretch between 8th Street to a point west of Manitou Springs.

The $12 million project is expected to completely finish up in early 2020, with most of the paving work expected to be done in December 2020.

Drivers should expect to see flaggers with one lane of alternating traffic in the work zone between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Much of the work will take place during the overnight hours, but some daytime work is possible.

CDOT will be posting updates on the project here.