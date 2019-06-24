Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Highway 24 groundbreaking

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning ahead of a project to resurface one of Colorado’s busiest roads.

CDOT is set to begin the project, which will repave all lanes of the highway and rehabilitate bridges in a stretch between 8th Street to a point west of Manitou Springs.

The $12 million project is expected to completely finish up in early 2020, with most of the paving work expected to be done in December 2020.

Drivers should expect to see flaggers with one lane of alternating traffic in the work zone between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Much of the work will take place during the overnight hours, but some daytime work is possible.

CDOT will be posting updates on the project here.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

11:40 am
Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

11:03 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content