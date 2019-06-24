11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS – An 11-year-old has been identified as the person killed in Saturday’s crash at the intersection of S. Academy Blvd. and Pace Dr.

According to police, the victim was riding a mini motorcycle westbound on Pace Dr, ran a red light and was hit by a Chevy Equinox SUV. The victim was thrown from the bike and died on the scene.

CSPD says the person driving the SUV stayed on scene and called police after the crash. Police says neither speed or impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 20th traffic fatality for Colorado Springs in 2019. There were 23 traffic fatalities at this time in 2018.

“We are very concerned about the traffic fatalities here in Colorado Springs and because of that we have a whole slew of methods to use to step up our enforcement, our education, our engineering, and the city’s engineering to combat those crashes and those traffic fatalities,” said Colorado Springs police Lt. Jim Sokolik