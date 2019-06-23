Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at Bessemer Park.

According to the department, officers were called to the area around 9:15 Sunday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

PD said officers are interviewing several witnesses and have a lot of evidence to process.

The 1300 block of Pine St. is currently closed at Northern and Central as officers continue their investigation. The area of the park where the shooting occurred, as well as the pool, are also closed.