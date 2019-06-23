Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park

Bessemer Park

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at Bessemer Park.

According to the department, officers were called to the area around 9:15 Sunday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

PD said officers are interviewing several witnesses and have a lot of evidence to process.

The 1300 block of Pine St. is currently closed at Northern and Central as officers continue their investigation. The area of the park where the shooting occurred, as well as the pool, are also closed.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Dozens show support for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer

Dozens show support for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer

12:38 pm
Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park

Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park

12:07 pm
Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

8:47 am
Dozens show support for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer
Covering Colorado

Dozens show support for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer

Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police investigating shooting at Bessemer Park

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter
Covering Colorado

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

Scroll to top
Skip to content