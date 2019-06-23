Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years

COLORADO SPRINGS- 90 years ago, in 1929 the Garden of the Gods Trading Post opened for business in Colorado Springs.

Visiting the post today, most of the original flooring and parts of the building still remain.

This weekend, the post is celebrating 90 years in business. With the posts’ rich history, it makes it the oldest trading post in the state of Colorado.

In celebration of the milestone, the trading post is displaying numerous art pieces from the founder of the trading post. Additionally, Pat and Kim Messier, the authors of a book detailing the history of the trading post are at the post to answer questions and sign copies of their book.

“Once the history is gone, we don’t know about it until we can read it and this book there are pictures that haven’t been seen before,” Janice Zurby, manager of the Trading Post Art Gallery said.

Anyone interesting in attending the celebration can visit the Trading Post from 11a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sunday.