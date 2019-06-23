Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – As thousands of visitors make their way to the Garden of the Gods every summer, traffic and parking are always two big concerns.

That’s why one new business is hoping they have the solution to that problem with scooters. Vintage Scooter Adventures started renting them out last summer and the trading post invited them to set up outside this year to give guests a new way to explore the park.

Workers say they get all sorts of reactions from them.

“Just like, oh my gosh, it’s not the beach and they have them here. We get a lot of people that are excited,” said Lee Smith with Vintage Scooter Adventures.

To rent the scooter, all you need is a driver’s license. The cost is $35 per hour.

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
