Dozens show support for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer

FALCON- When Stephanie Criss went off to college to study Criminal Justice, she saw an advertisement for a Sheriff’s Deputy position and a lightbulb went off.

“I thought shoot! that sounds fun and I wanted to do it and it’s been my passion ever since,” Criss said. She’s worked in the Sheriff’s office for 22 years. In 2018, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office faced tough times.

Detective Micah Flick was shot and killed in the line of duty. Criss worked alongside Flick, and his death was challenging on her and the office.

“We are a true family, we come together no matter what,” said Criss.

Criss found out that same year she had colon cancer and learned, without treatment, it could be a matter of months for her to live. With treatment, doctors told her she may live for the next three years.

Criss says the support of her family, friends, and faith is getting her through everything.

“I believe miracles can happen and anything can happen, nobody can put a timeline on my life,” said Criss.

With extensive treatment, and travel to a hospital out of state- the medical bills are piling up for Criss. Which is why her friend Rebecca Johnson decided to hold a golf tournament for her.

Johnson says it all came together in a matter of weeks. On Sunday, dozens came out to show their support for the deputy.

Micah Flick’s family also showed their support, by providing a sign on the golf course reading “Micah is cheering you on from heaven and we are too!”

“There are times when you feel down and out and you think I can’t do this anymore,” Criss said.”how can you not do this when you have so many people that love you, you can’t quit, they don’t let you”