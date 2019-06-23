Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY – A crash involving a passenger bus has caused major delays on southbound I-25, north of Pueblo.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the bus is a charter bus with New Mexico plates.

The crash is between Pinon (Exit 110) and Purcell Blvd. (Exit 108).

State Patrol said the bus was carrying 10 children and five adults. One person has died in the crash. State Patrol did not clarify if that person was an adult or child.

The bus reportedly went off the side of the highway and hit a bridge structure. At the time of this writing, traffic is moving around the crash in the left lane. The right lane is closed.

While traffic is currently moving around the accident, State Patrol said the highway will eventually be completely closed so authorities can complete their investigation into the incident.

There is no frontage road route around this point of the highway, so drivers are highly encouraged to avoid traveling down southbound I-25 near the Pinon exit.

News 5 has a crew trying to get near the scene in order to learn more. We will update the story once we obtain more information.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25

1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25

3:56 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
2 die in Gunnison River accidents

2 die in Gunnison River accidents

3:08 pm
1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25
Covering Colorado

1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

2 die in Gunnison River accidents
Covering Colorado

2 die in Gunnison River accidents

Scroll to top
Skip to content