1 dead following charter bus crash on southbound I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY – A crash involving a passenger bus has caused major delays on southbound I-25, north of Pueblo.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the bus is a charter bus with New Mexico plates.

The crash is between Pinon (Exit 110) and Purcell Blvd. (Exit 108).

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 110 – Pinon and Exit 108 – Purcell Boulevard. Right lane blocked due to crash. Expect Delays. Watch for emergency crews. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 23, 2019

State Patrol said the bus was carrying 10 children and five adults. One person has died in the crash. State Patrol did not clarify if that person was an adult or child.

The bus reportedly went off the side of the highway and hit a bridge structure. At the time of this writing, traffic is moving around the crash in the left lane. The right lane is closed.

While traffic is currently moving around the accident, State Patrol said the highway will eventually be completely closed so authorities can complete their investigation into the incident.

CSP is investigating a commercial vehicle/bus crash on I-25 SB near mile marker 109. The bus went off the ride side of the roadway. SB traffic is able to use the left lane to get through. We have 1 confirmed fatality and other occupants are being transported to hospitals. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 23, 2019

There is no frontage road route around this point of the highway, so drivers are highly encouraged to avoid traveling down southbound I-25 near the Pinon exit.

News 5 has a crew trying to get near the scene in order to learn more. We will update the story once we obtain more information.