Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

Cameron Pass
Snowfall on Cameron Pass in northern Colorado (June 22, 2019 – CDOT)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK – News5 told you there would be snow in the mountains this weekend. A late June surprise for many who just did not get enough this Winter and Spring.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reports more than 13″ of snow near Spicer, 10″ inches near Glendevey, and almost 3″ inches at Loveland Pass, just to name a few.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Colorado’s northern mountains due to a summer storm that’s bringing accumulating snow. Heavy snow is expected above 10,000 feet, with 4-10 inches possible. Conditions are expected to become especially treacherous from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

However, the storm is already impacting Rocky Mountain National Park, one of Colorado’s most popular summer attractions. The park has already closed Trail Ridge Road for the day as a precaution.

See the National Weather Service snowfall report updates

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
11:42 am
