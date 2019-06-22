One person killed after motorized bike struck on Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS – One person has died after a crash at the intersection of S. Academy Blvd. and Pace Dr. Friday night.

Colorado Springs Police say a person was riding a motorized bicycle westbound on Pace, ran a red light, and was hit by a Chevy Equinox SUV.

That person was thrown from the bike and died from their injuries. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

CSPD says the person driving the SUV stayed at the scene and called police after the crash, and at this time they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Academy is expected to remain shut down in the area for several hours overnight.