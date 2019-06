COLORADO SPRINGS – One person is dead after a traffic accident involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive late Friday night.

CSPD said that two motorcycles were northbound on Voyager Parkway when a pickup truck turned in front of them. Both motorcycles hit the truck. Police say one of the motorcyclists died on the scene while the second rider was uninjured.

The driver of the pickup has been arrested for a DUI.