Karval man killed in rollover crash in Crowley County

CROWLEY COUNTY – A Karval man is dead following a single-vehicle crash along Crowley County Road 27 early Saturday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, 48-year-old Robert Farmer was heading north when he lost control of his 1996 Dodge Ram, causing it to go off the left side of the road and roll over at least once.

Farmer was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Early in the investigation, the state trooper handling the case believes alcohol and excessive speed played a role in the crash.

