Join KOAA News5 Today for Bike to Work Day on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS – This Wednesday is Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs. Join the News5 Today crew from 6-9 a.m. at the Popcycle Bridge as we help keep you motivated on the way to work and fueled with a healthy, free breakfast.

Registration is open now at coloradosprings.gov/biketowork for anyone who wants to take participate. Do so to take advantage of the drawings for free event t-shirts.

Cyclists will get to take advantage of deals throughout the city all day on Wednesday along the trail network as well as at several local businesses. Those deals range from $1 beer at many local breweries, BOGO offers and other deals.

You’ll find locations across the region as the City of Colorado Springs celebrates this annual event. News5 is a proud sponsor.

 

