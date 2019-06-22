CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are investigating a report of a stabbing that left one person injured early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 2400 Lexus Dr. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 24-year-old male with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The investigation revealed that a disturbance starting during a party and resulted in the stabbing.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.