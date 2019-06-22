I-25 northbound reopens following hour long crash cleanup in the Gap

Traffic alert: A crash has shut down NB I-25 near Tomah Road in Castle Rock #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/x2m9xtR85C — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2019

LARKSPUR – As of 2:15 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reports all of northbound I-25 is now open between Tomah Rd (exit 174) and Plum Creek Parkway (exit 181) following a crash in the Gap construction zone.

While the debris is out of the way, there is still a traffic backup for several miles. There were at least 2 cars involved in the crash that blocked the road.

There’s no word on injuries.

CDOT advised taking alternate routes using Highway 83 to the east and Highway 105 to the west. However, both routes will likely be slow going due to the sheer amount of traffic.

News5 viewer Alex J. Smith shared this video of just how difficult it is to actually find an alternative to I-25.