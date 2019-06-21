Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Railroad tracks in Calhan get a new life

CALHAN – Historic railroad sites are being reclaimed across the country, and one group is turning its attention to the small town of Calhan.

The Rocky Mountain Railroad Heritage Society is working on restoring the old Rock Island Train Depot. They are partnering with the town to make a park that pays tribute to the days when rail lines were the lifeline for many small towns in our state.

“The purpose is to save existing train depots and train buildings,” said Doug Cohn, historic site evaluator. “Just to keep them from disappearing into history.”

The tiny towns that dot U.S. Highway 24 popped up as coal and water stations for the steam engines that used them.

The group says funding has been their biggest challenge, for more information about how to help out, just head to their Facebook page.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
