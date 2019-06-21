Pueblo police searching for man suspected of shooting into ex’s home

PUEBLO – Pueblo police say they’re looking for a man who fired a shot into the home of his ex-girlfriend early Friday morning.

Police say they’re looking for 45-year-old Carlos Montoya, who they say is already wanted on two no-bond warrants.

Pueblo police Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted that officers were dispatched to a home on W. 17th Street around 2 a.m. on a call that the ex-boyfriend of one of the residents was trying to get in. That’s when police said he fired a shot.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Police couldn’t find him at the scene after a search using a drone and infrared vision, but they did find his car a few blocks away from the area.

If you know where Montoya is, call Pueblo police right away at 719-553-2502.