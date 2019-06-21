Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans

Disabled veterans compete at the Rocky Mountain Shootout pool tournament in Fountain.

FOUNTAIN – Some talented veterans are in Fountain this weekend for a national pool tournament.

The 12th annual Rocky Mountain Shootout started Friday at the Corner Pocket in Fountain.

Paralyzed vets compete for cash and prizes, but mostly for their sense of accomplishment.

”Therapeutic recreation takes many forms, and for a lot of our people, playing pool, they may have played pool before their accident, or whatever put them in a wheelchair and getting back out there and playing pool again is just to say, hey, I can do everything,” said Dick Fulton from Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The tournament runs through Saturday. The Corner Pocket is just west of Highway 87 in Fountain.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans

Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans

8:12 pm
Wind knocks down traffic lights during storm

Wind knocks down traffic lights during storm

7:49 pm
Manitou Springs Police Department searching for more officers

Manitou Springs Police Department searching for more officers

7:20 pm
Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans
Covering Colorado

Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans

Wind knocks down traffic lights during storm
News

Wind knocks down traffic lights during storm

Manitou Springs Police Department searching for more officers
Covering Colorado

Manitou Springs Police Department searching for more officers

Scroll to top
Skip to content