Pool tournament offers competition and fun for disabled veterans

FOUNTAIN – Some talented veterans are in Fountain this weekend for a national pool tournament.

The 12th annual Rocky Mountain Shootout started Friday at the Corner Pocket in Fountain.

Paralyzed vets compete for cash and prizes, but mostly for their sense of accomplishment.

”Therapeutic recreation takes many forms, and for a lot of our people, playing pool, they may have played pool before their accident, or whatever put them in a wheelchair and getting back out there and playing pool again is just to say, hey, I can do everything,” said Dick Fulton from Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The tournament runs through Saturday. The Corner Pocket is just west of Highway 87 in Fountain.