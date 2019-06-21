Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Person dies after fall at Liberty Point

Courtesy Pueblo West Fire Department

PUEBLO COUNTY – One person has died after falling a long distance at Liberty Point.

Pueblo West Fire Department says they were called to the area to rescue a person who fell about 120 feet.

Crews reached the victim and began life-saving efforts but the person could not be revived.

PWFD helped the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Wildlife Officers, and Pueblo County’s Emergency Services Bureau to recover the victim.

The name of the person who fell and information about what led to the fall have not been released.

In a Facebook post about the incident, PWFD praised the effort of everyone involved.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
