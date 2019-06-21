High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

CANON CITY – The Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival is on for this Friday and Saturday. “Last year we had a really low flow season and it’s just 180-degree difference this year,” said Royal Gorge Rafting Owner, Ty Seufer. The water is running extremely high and fast. Festival organizers say they respect what the water brings and adjust.

Organizers have opted for foregoing amateur events on the river. Spectators will also have a much higher level of action among pros who will compete. “At this current level we have a lot of river guides and professionals that do this every single day and are very comfortable in these water levels and that’s who we’ll be watching,” said River Event Coordinator, Christopher Moffett. This year initiates a newly built kayak course that was designed by an Olympic and National Champion Kayaker.

River action is the reason for the festival, but there is much more happening during the event. “The rest of it’s a big party,” said Event Organizer, Drew Frady. Vendors, food trucks and bands will offer entertainment.

The Royal Gorge White Water festival happens Friday and Saturday, June 21st and 22nd in Canon City. Friday hours are 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. There is a $5 entrance fee for adults and teens. Kids are free.