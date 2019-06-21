El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY – A sergeant with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is in the fight of her life.

Sergeant Stephanie Criss is battling stage IV colon cancer and this weekend the community is coming together to support this hero.

News 5 learned that Sergeant Criss has been an employee at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years. She was first diagnosed in 2015, went through treatment, and was in remission for several years. However, after being involved in the shootout that took the life of Deputy Micah Flick the cancer returned.

Janet Huffor, chief of staff at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said, “It was very disheartening. We had all just suffered a loss in our agency.”

Not long after losing Deputy Micah Flick the sheriff’s office was hit with more tragic news. Colleague and friend Sergeant Criss was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Huffor said, “She is only 45 years old so to be told that you have just a few months left to live or you may be able to extend your life to a couple years if you do treatment…and to have a job like she has is very difficult.”

Sergeant Criss is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Huffor said, “There are some days when she is more sick than others.”

Even so, she continues to work and wear the badge every day ready to protect her community. But now, it’s time for her to be taken care of.

Rebecca Johnson, a friend of Sergeant Criss, said, “She is facing thousands, and thousands, and thousands of dollars in medical bills.”

It’s why Johnson is now organizing a golf tournament fundraiser to ease some of the burden. The event is happening this Sunday at Antler Creek Golf Course.

Johnson said, “It’s going to be full of law enforcement, Falcon community is going to be out there, lots of friends and family are going to be there. I have lots of surprises for Stephanie that she doesn’t know about.”

Johnson is hoping to raise at least $6,000 and is already looking toward next year’s event.

“We can’t lose anymore officers…she is a local hero…sometimes local heroes need help too.”

The fundraiser kicks off at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for more information.