Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

GRANTS PASS, Ore – Dutch Bros Coffee announced Friday it is ending its partnership with the group Oregon Business for Climate.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company says it joined the organization several years ago with the goal of finding the solutions to protecting the environment but never intended to become part of lobbying efforts.

The statement also says Dutch Bros remains committed to being “good stewards of our resources” and will look for non-political partnerships to help in that effort.

Dutch Bros Coffee is based in Grant’s Pass, Oregon, and has more than 300 company- and franchise-owned locations in the Western United States, making it the largest privately held drive-thru coffee chain in the country.

Oregon Business for Climate describes itself as a “nonpartisan, nonprofit statewide organization” the aims to gain industry and business support for climate policy.