Crash brings down power pole at Prairie and McClelland in Pueblo

Pueblo crash
Photo courtesy of Pueblo police

PUEBLO – Police are on the scene of a rollover crash that brought a power pole crashing to the ground Friday morning in Pueblo.

Police said the intersection of Prairie Avenue and McClelland Avenue is closed while officers work the crash. Police said they expect cleanup efforts to take some time due to the downed pole and power lines.

Pueblo Police Captain Tom Rummel said the driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Drivers should avoid the intersection by using Newman Avenue if you’re traveling north and south. If you’re heading east or west, take Collins Avenue.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
