Colorado Springs Utility Expo this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS – This Saturday, June 22nd you can learn how to save energy and money.

Colorado Springs Utilities is having its annual efficiency expo.

Experts will be on hand to show you ways to cut your utility bill.

You will learn tips and tricks to save on water and electric rate.

The experts will also showcase new products, there will be prizes and much more at the expo.

The expo will be at the CSU Demonstration Gardens on Mesa Rd. in Colorado Springs.

It is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.