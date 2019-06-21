Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel shared a new message Friday afternoon.
Duzel was gravely injured after being shot in the head while on duty last August.
Now he wants the community to know he is thankful for the community’s support during his recovery.
His message includes a special shout out for one of his heroes, John Cena.
Officer Cem Duzel wants to share a message of appreciation for his community & their continued support. He’d also like to give a shout-out to his hero, @JohnCena. Help us fulfill Cem’s wish by bringing his hero to visit OUR hero in person! More info: https://t.co/GTi80m0EvH pic.twitter.com/rYteS6kzGx
