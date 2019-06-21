Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel shared a new message Friday afternoon.

Duzel was gravely injured after being shot in the head while on duty last August.

Now he wants the community to know he is thankful for the community’s support during his recovery.

His message includes a special shout out for one of his heroes, John Cena.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
