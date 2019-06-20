Wet year bodes well for Fireworks in Colorado

This year’s wet conditions in Southern Colorado are far more favorable for fireworks than the extreme dry conditions causing bans and cancellations during July 2018. It means fireworks shows and sales are back for 2019.

It is wise to double check your community’s calendar. Despite the wet year, some communities have decided fireworks shows are not worth the risk. It is mostly mountain communities. In Southern Colorado, Manitou Springs and Canon City are not having fireworks shows.

Sales of smaller fireworks from stands are allowed this year. There is a warning that rules on personal fireworks far from community to community. For example, you can buy them in unincorporated El Paso County, but they are illegal in Colorado Springs. ” Zero tolerance. If we catch you we will issue a summons to court on misdemeanor charges and we will confiscate any fireworks we see,” said Colorado Springs Deputy Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper. Colorado Springs Fire teams with police on the 4th of July for patrols.