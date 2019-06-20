Town of Monument announces police chief Jacob Shirk will retire

MONUMENT – The Town of Monument announced the retirement of Police Chief Jacob Shirk after 14 years with the department.

In an email statement to News5, the town thanked him for his service and said Shirk “took a modest police department from incredibly humble beginnings to the professional law enforcement organization that it is today.”

A reason for Shirk’s retirement was not disclosed in the announcement.

Shirk’s retirement comes a little more than a year after he sent a letter to the town’s Board of Trustees alleging inappropriate conduct from now-former Town Manager Chris Lowe.

Shirk’s letter accused Lowe of showing up intoxicated to a police work function, creating a hostile work environment, inappropriate conduct and holding a vendetta against law enforcement officers.

The board voted 6-0 to terminate Lowe’s employment with the town in June 2018.