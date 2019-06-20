Three City of Denver employees on leave after baseball brawl

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five men were cited with disorderly conduct and three city employees were placed on leave after a fight broke out during a youth baseball game in Lakewood Saturday.

A video, which was originally tweeted out by the Lakewood Police Department, shows multiple people fighting on a baseball field at West Gate Elementary School. Police said in total, 15 to 20 people were involved — among them two Denver Public Works employees and one Community Planning and Development employee.

The fight sparked after the 13-year-old umpire made a call that upset a coach on one of the teams, police said. The baseball players were 7 years old. One witness said the fight lasted about 20 minutes.

Documents from the Lakewood Police Department found that the following people were cited with disorderly conduct:

David Anthony William, 24, of Littleton

Ernest Gabriel Vigil, 55, of Denver

Manuel Miramon Garduno, Jr., 29, of Denver

Manuel Miramon Garduno, 47, of Denver

Darren Jerald Garduno, 26, of Denver

In one report, a responding police officer wrote that an individual was “involved in fight at children’s baseball game,” and underlined the word “children’s” three times.

According to the reports, one of the men who was cited broke five ribs. He told police he had tried to push and grab people to break up the fight.

Another man told police he had been involved in the fight, but said it was in self-defense. But police wrote in a report that they “observed on video obtained/booked by (an agent) that (the man) had grabbed, knee-struck and pushed at least one male during (the) altercation.”

On Wednesday, the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association announced it had canceled the season for the two teams involved. The association said coaches and parents who were involved in the fight would be removed indefinitely.

City officials said they could not comment further on the three city employees who may have been involved in the fight as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-987-7111.