Register now for Bike to Work Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Time is running out to take part in annual Bike to Work Day!

The 26th annual event is being held Wednesday, June 26th from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Registration is open now at coloradosprings.gov/biketowork for anyone who wants to take participate. Cyclists will get to take advantage of deals throughout the city all day on Wednesday along the trail network as well as at several local businesses.

Those deals range from $1 beer at many local breweries, BOGO offers and other deals.

KOAA is a proud sponsor of Bike to Work day and will have a special booth set up along the trail as well as coverage throughout the day.