North Cheyenne Canyon Road will close next week

COLORADO SPRINGS – The road through North Cheyenne Canyon will close next week for construction.

Utility crews will be installing electrical work on Tuesday, June 25th at the Starsmoor entrance at Cheyenne Rd.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and should only be closed for that day.

This is the first phase in making the park safer by installing a gate.

Kurt Schroeder is a Parks and Recreation employee we spoke.

He says during off hours in the park, employees will be able to close off the park and curtail any of the mischief and illegal, after hour activities.

Schroeder also says the changes will protect the whole community from the threat of fire.

The changes are part of the park’s master plan that was helped shaped by concerned residents living in that area.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
