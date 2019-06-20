Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man jailed in Nebraska is now facing a charge of murder for the December 2018 killing of Robbie London inside an apartment in Colorado Springs.

London was found dead from a gunshot wound as police responded to a call for a wounded man at the Whitney Young Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 37th homicide for Colorado Springs in 2018.

Felix Jacques is charged with murder in the first degree for a Dec. 2018 killing in Colorado Springs.

Details on how the suspect, 27-year-old Felix Jacques, knows the victim is not available at this time. News5 is working to learn more about the case.

Jacques was indicted by an El Paso County grand jury on charges of murder in the first degree after deliberation and intent, murder in the first degree commission of a qualified felony, and aggravated robbery.

He’s currently being held in Lancaster County, Nebraska awaiting extradition.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Police Department homicide investigations in 2018

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
A-Basin announces extension until June 30

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

3:02 pm
CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

2:38 pm
Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

2:18 pm
A-Basin announces extension until June 30
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content