Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man jailed in Nebraska is now facing a charge of murder for the December 2018 killing of Robbie London inside an apartment in Colorado Springs.

London was found dead from a gunshot wound as police responded to a call for a wounded man at the Whitney Young Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 37th homicide for Colorado Springs in 2018.

Details on how the suspect, 27-year-old Felix Jacques, knows the victim is not available at this time. News5 is working to learn more about the case.

Jacques was indicted by an El Paso County grand jury on charges of murder in the first degree after deliberation and intent, murder in the first degree commission of a qualified felony, and aggravated robbery.

He’s currently being held in Lancaster County, Nebraska awaiting extradition.

