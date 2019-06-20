Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

Malik Murphy
Malik Murphy is charged with murder for the deaths of his younger siblings in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Malik Murphy, the man accused of stabbing his siblings to death in October 2017, will see another psychologist in July.

Murphy appeared in a Colorado Springs courtroom Thursday. The defense said it has arranged a mental health evaluation by a psychologist at the same rate as the state.

The judge set a date for a new review hearing on Aug. 5 to decide whether Murphy’s case can proceed to trial.

It was revealed during a court appearance in March that a doctor determined that Murphy was sane. His defense team had requested a second opinion, which will be Murphy’s appointment in July.

The 21-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for the fatal stabbings of his 5-year-old and 7-year-old siblings.

According to police, he planned to “kill his entire family and bury them in the backyard.” On the night of Oct. 17, 2017, 5-year-old Sophia Murphy and 7-year-old Noah Murphy were killed where they slept in the family home on Carlisle St.

Noah Murphy (left) and Sophia Murphy (right)

Murphy allegedly attacked his father as he reacted to screaming from the room the children shared. The father was stabbed in the neck, yet still managed to overpower Murphy until police arrived. He was 19 years old at the time of the attack.

When being questioned by police the father told officers his son had “talked about doing this previously.”

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5.
