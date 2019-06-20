Denver city committee approves Peña Boulevard widening project

DENVER – A Denver City Council committee on Wednesday approved a $93.5 million contract to widen Peña Boulevard to Denver International Airport up to nine lanes by 2022.

The council still has to finalize approval of the project, which would also include restructuring the Jackson Gap Road and Peña Boulevard interchange, near the entrance of the airport, and the construction of a new ground transportation holding lot.

Construction would begin in January 2020, with an expected completion date of May 2022.

“Peña Blvd. has reached its capacity and requires a major upgrade that will keep pace with DEN’s growth and planned improvements over the next two decades,” the city’s request for the contract said.

Peña Boulevard – a 14-mile stretch from Interstate 70 to the airport that also connects with the E-470 toll road – is the main road in and out of the airport. The first phase of the construction project would focus on the approach to the airport terminal and would widen inbound traffic on Peña from three lanes to five lanes. Outbound traffic would be widened from three lanes to four lanes.

-Story by Ryan Osbourne, KMGH