Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande

The Rio Grande in Mineral County, Colorado where a Colorado Springs woman fell into the water on June 15, 2019.

MINERAL COUNTY – Authorities in Mineral County continue searching for a Roberta Sophia Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, last seen falling into the Rio Grande outside of Creede five days ago.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez fell in when family stopped to view the river while traveling through the area.

Authorities said the river is running very high and fast right now, which is complicating search efforts. We’ll continue to follow the search and provide updates as they become available.

The area is in the South Fork of the Rio Grande River on Wolf Creek Pass.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
