Court releases documents in STEM shooting case

HIGHLANDS RANCH – Douglas County officials have released documents in the criminal case against Devon Erickson, the teen suspect in the shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch earlier this year.

The redacted documents include the probable cause affidavit, the charging document, which lists the charges against Erickson and the current witness list, and the Motion to Unsuppress the record in the case.

The Probable Cause statement confirms that a security guard at the school fired his weapon twice during the shooting, hitting and wounding a female. The document says the bullets were fired toward a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

