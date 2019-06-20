Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Court releases documents in STEM shooting case

STEM school
Bouquet of flowers sit on the sign outside the STEM School Highlands Ranch late Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. A shooting took place Tuesday at the charter school south of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 

HIGHLANDS RANCH – Douglas County officials have released documents in the criminal case against Devon Erickson, the teen suspect in the shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch earlier this year.

The redacted documents include the probable cause affidavit, the charging document, which lists the charges against Erickson and the current witness list, and the Motion to Unsuppress the record in the case.

The Probable Cause statement confirms that a security guard at the school fired his weapon twice during the shooting, hitting and wounding a female. The document says the bullets were fired toward a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

Read all three documents below:

Probable Cause Statement

Motion to Unsuppress

STEM Redacted Complaint

 

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
