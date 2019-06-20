Colorado Springs officials want you to keep your butts in the car

COLORADO SPRINGS – “Keep your butt in the car,” that’s the message from local authorities.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and teaming up with Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to keep cigarette butts in your car and off the ground. The Keep Your Butt in the Car campaign is an attempt to raise awareness and compliance about not throwing cigarettes out of cars.

The main goal, to avoid possible grass fires.

“This happens, not only in the wildland area but last year we had several home ignitions that were caused by carelessly discarding cigarettes outside of structures,” said Chief Ted Collas, Colorado Springs Fire Department.

If you would like to support the campaign, you can pick up stickers at any Colorado Springs Fire Station.