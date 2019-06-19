COLORADO SPRINGS – Finding your favorite food truck is becoming easier with the help of free apps.

The Colorado Springs Food Truck Alliance is using them on their Facebook page. You can find which truck, type of food, and when and where they will be using The WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app.

A rally held at the intersection of North Academy and Academy Loop Wednesday brought in large crowds. Food truck owners say the apps are a big reason.

”When it first started, trucks were really hesitant about all coming together, and now they’re like,

fighting to get in here. I actually had to cut it off, so I could only have so many trucks in the lot every week,” said James Faulkner from Wild Goose Catering.

719 Food Truck Connection will have information on any of the 142 trucks in our area.