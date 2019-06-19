Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

COLORADO SPRINGS – Finding your favorite food truck is becoming easier with the help of free apps.

The Colorado Springs Food Truck Alliance is using them on their Facebook page. You can find which truck, type of food, and when and where they will be using The WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app.

A rally held at the intersection of North Academy and Academy Loop Wednesday brought in large crowds. Food truck owners say the apps are a big reason.

”When it first started, trucks were really hesitant about all coming together, and now they’re like,
fighting to get in here. I actually had to cut it off, so I could only have so many trucks in the lot every week,” said James Faulkner from Wild Goose Catering.

719 Food Truck Connection will have information on any of the 142 trucks in our area.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

6:12 pm
Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

5:11 pm
World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

4:58 pm
WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app
Covering Colorado

WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada
News

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content