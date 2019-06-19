World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A world famous competition band is performing in the Steel City.

The Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps spent Wednesday practicing at Pueblo County High school to get ready for the U.S. competition tour. The group is made up of band members from all over the world who are under 21.

The Blue Knights make a trip to Pueblo every year, and the group says they love the facility.

“Being able to have the fantastic stadium to rehearse in is a great place for us to come and put the sort of polishing touches on our show,” said Jordan Helwerda, assistant director. “It is nice to come down and just be on our own and be able to focus.”

The band performed a free concert Wednesday night at Pueblo County High School.